Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire Sells 26,100 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$1,383,300.00.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
Shares of GWO opened at C$53.41 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$38.44 and a one year high of C$53.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.
