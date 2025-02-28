Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire Sells 26,100 Shares

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$1,383,300.00.

Shares of GWO opened at C$53.41 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a one year low of C$38.44 and a one year high of C$53.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$48.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.22.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

