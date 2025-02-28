BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Director Robert V. Vitale Sells 15,000 Shares

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,095,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,776,230.80. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $70.50 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $68.86.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in BellRing Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.