FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson Sells 4,000 Shares

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director D. Scott Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.73, for a total value of C$990,900.00.

D. Scott Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, D. Scott Patterson sold 1,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$248.56, for a total transaction of C$248,556.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, D. Scott Patterson sold 800 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$248.59, for a total value of C$198,868.96.

On Thursday, February 13th, D. Scott Patterson sold 4,000 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.92, for a total transaction of C$999,680.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$254.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$257.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$254.11. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$193.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$278.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

