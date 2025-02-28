United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 270.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

