IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.71. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $133.49.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

