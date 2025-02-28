IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

