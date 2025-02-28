Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.93.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

