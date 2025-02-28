Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 37,062 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 57.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 76,536 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

