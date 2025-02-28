Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $203.50 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.77 and its 200 day moving average is $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

