Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,089 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Invesco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

