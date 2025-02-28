Analyzing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Femasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Femasys alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Femasys and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Femasys presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 528.93%. Given Femasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Accuray.

This table compares Femasys and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -1,435.77% -141.49% -82.30% Accuray -0.96% -9.75% -0.93%

Volatility and Risk

Femasys has a beta of -2.81, suggesting that its share price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Femasys and Accuray”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.26 million 28.88 -$14.25 million ($0.81) -1.96 Accuray $453.14 million 0.45 -$15.55 million ($0.05) -40.00

Femasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Femasys beats Accuray on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. The company offers its products to reproductive endocrinologists for infertility products, obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, and women's healthcare provider organizations. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy platform, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.