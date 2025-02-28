Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 57.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.11.

DT Midstream Stock Down 2.1 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.95.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.