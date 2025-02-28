Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.15 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OPAD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE OPAD opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $174.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

