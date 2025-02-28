Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 472.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

