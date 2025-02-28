Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.33 million. Endava had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

