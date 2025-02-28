Reviewing EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) & Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment and EBET, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 EBET 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than EBET.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and EBET”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.28 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -1,057.00 EBET $48.25 million 0.00 -$84.24 million N/A N/A

Lucky Strike Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than EBET.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and EBET’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% EBET N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats EBET on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About EBET

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on casino, sportsbook, and esports events. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides i-gaming, which include digital versions of wagering games in land-based casinos, such as blackjack, roulette, and slot machines, as well as online betting services. In addition, the company offers online gaming platform and managed services, including customer service, customer on-boarding, and payment processing ensuring operational stability and continuity. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

