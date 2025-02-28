Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,896,705.84 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 18,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,896,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,491,748.08. The trade was a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 5.1 %

PLTR opened at $84.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.18, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

