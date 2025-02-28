Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the January 31st total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of USNZY opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.25 million, a PE ratio of -51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.72. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.
