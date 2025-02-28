Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 61.1% in February

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Toyota Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.49. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $106.84.
About Toyota Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toyota Industries
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.