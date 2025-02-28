Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Valeo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Valeo has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

