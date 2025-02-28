Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Valeo Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. Valeo has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
About Valeo
