Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 60.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $100.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,305 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,985. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

