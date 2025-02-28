Advisor OS LLC Takes $237,000 Position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000.

Get First Trust WCM International Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.69. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust WCM International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.