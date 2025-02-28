Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 90,146 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $64,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $953,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 876.8% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $362.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

