National Pension Service Cuts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $60,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kenvue by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

