Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $127.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $141.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

