eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a report on Friday, February 14th.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of eGain stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of eGain by 17.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in eGain by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eGain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Stories

