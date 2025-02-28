Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
About Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
