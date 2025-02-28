Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Nebius Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 10.9 %

About Nebius Group

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.58.

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.