Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $142.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $60.46 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average of $131.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $4,477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,454,764.88. This trade represents a 15.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,614 shares of company stock worth $6,323,731. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3,347.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 159,954 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

