Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:UUU opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.74. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Universal Security Instruments
Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.
