Interface’s (TILE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Interface’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Interface Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Interface stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Interface has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.51 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Interface

In other Interface news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $473,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,360.51. This trade represents a 10.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Foshee sold 15,175 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $398,647.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,995.46. This represents a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Interface by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Interface by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interface by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Further Reading

