VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

VICI stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $419,932,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after buying an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,136,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,512,000 after buying an additional 3,298,314 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

