Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price at $35.70

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

