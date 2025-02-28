Analysts Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) PT at $68.31

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.31.

BIRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Down 3.2 %

BIRK opened at $49.12 on Friday. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 642.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Birkenstock by 52.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.