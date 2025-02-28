Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT at $50.13

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.13.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.87 and a beta of 0.55. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

