Analysts Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Target Price at C$50.36

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

TSE:BDGI opened at C$39.35 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$939.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is 41.68%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

