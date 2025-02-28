Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Acacia Research stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $405.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

