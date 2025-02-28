dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.89) price target on the stock.

dotdigital Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £244.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.87. dotdigital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 76 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 103 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that dotdigital Group will post 4.6030099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

dotdigital Group Increases Dividend

dotdigital Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

