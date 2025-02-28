Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:OTB opened at GBX 225 ($2.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £365.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 247.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 190.90. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127.75 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 265.50 ($3.35).

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On the Beach Group had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that On the Beach Group will post 17.3349938 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On the Beach Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In related news, insider Shaun Morton bought 12,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £25,107.17 ($31,645.03). Also, insider Simon Cooper bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,840,000 ($8,621,124.28). Insiders own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

We were one of the first online travel agents in the UK to offer complete financial protection, meaning every flight-inclusive package holiday we sell is ATOL-protected, giving our customers confidence and peace of mind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.