Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

AE stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.

