Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Purchases £19,999.35 in Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Brian Small purchased 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.35 ($25,207.15).

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Pinewood Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £309.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.05. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 280.50 ($3.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 814 ($10.26).

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

