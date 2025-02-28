Paula Bell Purchases 67 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell bought 67 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £125.29 ($157.92).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Paula Bell purchased 69 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £125.58 ($158.28).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Paula Bell acquired 70 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £123.90 ($156.16).

Spirent Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

LON SPT opened at GBX 186 ($2.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Spirent Communications plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.30 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 203.80 ($2.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.51) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.51) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.84) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.80 ($2.98).

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

