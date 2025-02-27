Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDST traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.28. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $29.55.
About Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF
