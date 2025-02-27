Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDST traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.28. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

About Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in midstream North American companies and US master limited partnerships (MLPs). In addition, the fund enhances income through covered call options.

