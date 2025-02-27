WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.8% – What’s Next?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 648.87 ($8.23). 10,108,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 2,562,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 775.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 783.46.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

