SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Announces $0.03 Dividend

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 405,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF Company Profile

