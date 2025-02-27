Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 683,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,096. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

