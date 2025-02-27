Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14, Zacks reports. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

