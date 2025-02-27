OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $44.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. OGE Energy traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 1164118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.
Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.36%.
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.
