Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 437.47 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 444.55 ($5.60), with a volume of 945812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 446.80 ($5.63).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 712 ($8.97) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 490.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

