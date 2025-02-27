Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading 60% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 60% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 106,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 109,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Kincora Copper Trading Down 12.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.06.
About Kincora Copper
Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.
