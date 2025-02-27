Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Trading Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 27,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 257,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.30).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

In other Staffline Group news, insider Thomas Spain sold 385,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £81,018 ($102,114.95). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,359 shares of company stock valued at $24,432,634. Insiders own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

